ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 8th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.
ONE Gas Price Performance
OGS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. 17,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
