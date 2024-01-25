Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $124.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.17.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.