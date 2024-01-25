Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $124.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.17.
ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of ONTO opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
