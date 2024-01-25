OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $4.94 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $851.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nadeem Nisar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

