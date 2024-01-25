ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.40 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.