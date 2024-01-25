ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

