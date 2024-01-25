Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 31,916.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Orpea Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. Orpea has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Orpea alerts:

About Orpea

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.