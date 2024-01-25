OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $27.94

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $26.31. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 27,089 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after buying an additional 212,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

