OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $339,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

