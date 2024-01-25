OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.7% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 172.3% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,320,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.