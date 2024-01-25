OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

