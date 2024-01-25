Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $174.53, with a volume of 139838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

