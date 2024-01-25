Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

