PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

