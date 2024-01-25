Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.