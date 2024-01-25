Paragon Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

