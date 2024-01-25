Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 20,914 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

