Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 123,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

