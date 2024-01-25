Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASH opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

