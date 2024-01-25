Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

