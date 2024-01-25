PayPal USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $300.62 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $300.62 million and $9.38 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99900185 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $13,500,245.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

