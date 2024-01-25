PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is OLD Republic International Corp’s 10th Largest Position

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 256,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,055,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,267 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.56. 5,368,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $172.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

