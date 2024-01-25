Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,063,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,515. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

