Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 127,984 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,325. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

