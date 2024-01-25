Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 101,250 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Flywire were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 850,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.92. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

