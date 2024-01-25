Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,225. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

