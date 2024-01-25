Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $245.82. 1,675,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,131. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $246.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average is $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

