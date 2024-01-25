Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PWR traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.99. 1,061,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

