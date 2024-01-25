Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,046. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

