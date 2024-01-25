Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.32. 2,527,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

