Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $227.39. 3,468,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,675. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average is $231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

