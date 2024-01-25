Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $16.57 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,571,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,038,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 60.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

CPRI stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,887. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

