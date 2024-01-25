Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $21.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 158,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

