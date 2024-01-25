Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,496.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,376.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,141.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,289.69 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

