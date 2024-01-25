Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

