Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $222.96. 1,601,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,074. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $230.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

