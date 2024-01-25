Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Plexus Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.38. 64,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at Plexus
In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
