Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.61. 98,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,865. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Plexus by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

