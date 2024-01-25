Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of PLXS traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 198,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. Plexus has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 234.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $28,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $13,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

