Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Prada Stock Up 1.6 %
Prada stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.86.
