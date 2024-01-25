Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $79.53.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

