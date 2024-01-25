Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.370-6.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.6 billion-$85.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.8 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.47.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

