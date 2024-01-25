Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.40. 158,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

