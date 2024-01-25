PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in January

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS ADOOY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.