Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $290,129,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Public Storage stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

