Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYXS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.