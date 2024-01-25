Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Hess in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

