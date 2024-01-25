Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Lifted by Analyst

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $228.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.47. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $233.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

