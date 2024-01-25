Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $180.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.