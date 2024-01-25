Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 331,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $121,082. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.