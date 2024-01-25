Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.